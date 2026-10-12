Suspect fleeing San Francisco police dies after crashing scooter

A man fleeing on a scooter from San Francisco police officers died on Monday after crashing into a street fixture, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers encountered the man, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant, in the area of Mission and 8th streets at about 11:24 a.m. on Monday. The unidentified suspect fled on a scooter as the officers attempted to apprehend him, police said.

The fleeing suspect then collided with a street fixture, suffering major injuries, police said. Images from the Citizen App appeared to show the collision was with a bus stop on the corner of 8th and Mission.

San Francisco police at the scene of a scooter collision at a bus stop on Mission and 8th streets, Oct. 12, 2026. Citizen App

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived and he was taken to a local hospital. Despite the efforts of medical staff, the man was declared dead at the hospital, police said. No other details about the incident or the suspect were disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact the police department.