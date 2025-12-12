San Francisco's Santa Con expected to bring in large crowds, benefit local bars

For some businesses, Saturday is the most wonderful day of the year as thousands of Santas visit San Francisco watering holes for Santa Con.

But for others, the festive event is more trouble than it's worth.

Kevin Sully Sullivan and his wife, Deb, met at the Marina Lounge in the 1980s. Sully then went on to work at the bar for 30 years and just two years ago, took over the business from the prior owners.

"We've loved this bar for such a long time and it's a dream come true to actually have our names in it," Sully said.

While Sully loves celebrating the holidays and supports Santa Con, he has posted this sign on the door of the Sully's Marina Lounge, officially making it a Santa-free zone. For him, the extra customers aren't worth the hassle.

"Some of these bars that encourage it, that participate, they do months of business in one day," he said. "But many of them have to replace sinks in their restrooms. They get it torn off the wall and toilets that have all kinds of things go wrong."

On the other hand, Westwood has beefed up its staff and is looking forward to all the Santas coming to town.

"It's really good," Kwame Wright said.

"It pumps in a lot of money into the economy," Westwood said. "Local businesses, we benefit from it as well. So, we're really happy and we're excited that we get to host. Santa's are welcome here."

Aside from Halloween, Santa Con is one of the biggest events of the year for Westwood. This place normally has long lines to get in on weekends and it's expecting an even bigger crowd Saturday. Westwood is taking steps to make sure all the Santas behave.

"Security does really hard work, and we have extra security to make sure everybody is safe," said Wright.

But for those willing to wait until Christmas for a Santa sighting, Sully says his place will be the place to be.

"It actually ends up being a really nice day here because they know it's a sanctuary haven from the Santa Con," Sully said.