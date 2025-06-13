San Francisco Ritz-Carlton lounge earns national recognition for curated cocktails, hospitality

A taste of San Francisco's iconic fog and its signature hospitality can be experienced in a glass at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco.

The hotel's lounge, located in a historic 1909 building overlooking the city's Financial District, has earned recent acclaim thanks to its inventive cocktail program and exceptional guest service.

At the heart of it all is Edgar Monsivais, the Ritz's assistant director of food and beverage, who has helped shape the experience.

"I'm passionate about what I do," Monsivais said. "I've been working in hospitality for over 20 years. I've had the opportunity to work here at the Ritz-Carlton and work with the ladies and gentlemen of the Ritz-Carlton. Everyone here is happy to serve our guests. We're looking to make memories and continue the Ritz-Carlton mystique."

That mystique — a blend of luxury, warmth, and local charm — is embodied in a cocktail menu designed as a tribute to San Francisco's diverse neighborhoods. Each drink aims to evoke a different side of the city, from its foggy mornings to its vibrant communities.

"We're incredibly honored to be listed on the Forbes Travel Guide Best Bars — one of just 11 hotels in the U.S. to make the list," Monsivais said. "And the only Ritz-Carlton and the only San Francisco hotel. What makes this place special is our cocktail menu. It pays tribute to San Francisco."

While the drinks bring guests in, Monsivais believes it's the personal connections that leave a lasting impression.

"Our welcoming presence — you know, whether you're a local coming in for a cocktail, or a guest from across the globe, the service is personalized, it's elevated, and it's fun," he said.

At the Ritz-Carlton lounge, it's more than just drinks. It's a spirited love letter to the City by the Bay served with a smile, and maybe, just a touch of fog.