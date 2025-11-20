Suspect in stabbings of 5 people in San Francisco's Richmond District arrested

Police in San Francisco announced Wednesday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbings of multiple people at a Richmond District business last month.

According to officers, five people were stabbed at a business on the 3900 block of Geary Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 24. Four of the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a fifth victim was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with multiple people inside the business. The incident turned physical, and the suspect assaulted the victims, police said.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Joncarlo Gutierrez of San Francisco, was arrested by plainclothes officers near Richland Avenue and Mission Street.

Gutierrez was taken to the San Francisco County Jail on the warrant, police said. As of Thursday, he is being held without bail.