San Francisco voters to revisit Great Highway closure with Proposition G

Nearly two years after San Francisco voters approved closing a two-mile stretch of the Great Highway to vehicle traffic, residents are being asked to reconsider that decision.

Proposition G, on the November ballot for voters this year, would reopen the coastal roadway to cars on weekdays while keeping it closed to vehicles on weekends and holidays if it is passed. A no vote would preserve Sunset Dunes as a full-time public park.

The issue has divided residents, with supporters of reopening the highway citing traffic congestion and safety concerns on neighborhood streets, while opponents point to the recreational and economic benefits of the new oceanfront park.

For Outer Sunset resident Chelsea Wonnell, the debate is complicated.

Her child loves playing at Sunset Dunes Park, but Wonnell says her neighborhood, about six blocks away, has become less safe since the highway closed and drivers began using residential streets as alternate routes.

"It's not congestion. It's cars driving over the speed limit, driving through stop signs and treating the residential streets like the Great Highway," Wonnell said.

Wonnell remains undecided but is considering voting yes on Proposition G because of concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety.

"It impacts commute. It would increase the safety of our neighborhoods," she said.

San Francisco voters approved Proposition K in November 2024, authorizing the permanent closure of the Upper Great Highway between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard.

Five months later, the former roadway reopened as Sunset Dunes, a two-mile-long public recreational space along Ocean Beach.

Now, Proposition G would partially reverse that decision.

Supporters argue that restoring weekday vehicle access would help commuters and reduce traffic diverted onto residential streets. Opponents say the park has become a valuable public gathering place and should remain open seven days a week.

Suzahnna Tepper, who lives near the ocean, said her family's initial concerns about homelessness and traffic have faded since the park opened.

She now supports keeping Sunset Dunes open to pedestrians and cyclists every day.

"There's trucks on Mondays. They come and clean. It's much cleaner now than when it was open to traffic," Tepper said.

Some businesses near Sunset Dunes have also voiced support for keeping the park open.

Blackbird Bookstore and Coffee is among the businesses displaying signs opposing Proposition G with the message "Dunes Not Fumes."

Some business owners say they have experienced increased sales since the park opened, while others believe additional recreational activities and events could bring more customers to the neighborhood.

Michael Petitte of Judahlicious sees opportunities for businesses to benefit from the park's growing popularity.

"The more that happens down there and more events go on, ultimately the better it's going to be for us," Petitte said.

The Yes on G campaign says more than 16,000 residents have volunteered to support its effort to restore weekday vehicle access.

Richard Corriea, a Westside resident helping lead the campaign, argues that drivers and commuters have been overlooked in decisions about the roadway's future.

"I think this is far more about the people that drive cars, and you can't just eliminate stakeholders, and that's what's happened along the way here," Corriea said. "They are stakeholders, they have an interest, and should be heard, and should be part of the conversation."

Corriea also disputes the benefits of converting the roadway into a permanent park.

"They sold it on the east side as a park, and it's not a park. And the west side lived experience is degraded because of this," he said.

For Wonnell, the benefits of having a recreational space nearby must be weighed against what she describes as increasingly dangerous conditions on neighborhood streets.

She worries that speeding drivers and motorists disregarding stop signs could eventually cause a serious accident.

"When we hear horns in the morning it's only a matter of time before something serious happens," Wonnell said.

The debate has also become a major political issue in the city's Sunset District.

District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong supports Proposition G and previously attempted to place a similar measure before voters.

In January, Wong sought support from fellow supervisors for a proposal to reopen the Great Highway to cars on weekdays, but failed to secure enough backing to put the measure on the June ballot.

His predecessor, Joel Engardio, was a leading advocate for converting the Great Highway into Sunset Dunes Park.

Engardio was recalled by voters in September 2025 amid backlash over the roadway's closure.

The latest vote will determine whether the Great Highway returns to serving weekday commuters or remains a seven-day-a-week recreational destination along the city's western shoreline.