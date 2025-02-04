San Francisco residents worried Muni service cuts could have far-reaching impacts

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is facing a staggering $50 million budget deficit, forcing the agency to consider deep service cuts. The proposed reductions, which could eliminate or reduce key routes, has riders concerned.

"We moved here to have a sense of freedom, and transit, to me, is just that," said Lisa Platt, who left Detroit for San Francisco over a decade ago. "It allows me to access so many places that I couldn't otherwise,"

Platt fears the cuts could cost more than the money they intend to save.

"I'm absolutely panicked," she said. "This is the reason I moved here. This is the reason I sold my car. I need the train to connect to the 49 because the 45 stops running at 10 p.m. If it's gone, I can't enjoy things at the park or events at Chase Center. Transit is my lifeline to my quality of existence that I came here for."

At a public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Muni officials outlined three potential scenarios for the cuts, each of which would reduce service by about 4% citywide this summer. Their goal is to trim $15 million from the deficit through Muni line reductions and $35 million through parking cost hikes and modifications.

One option would suspend routes with low ridership. Another would keep all routes intact but reduce frequency on major corridors. The final proposal would prioritize equity routes, shifting resources to areas with the highest need.

SFMTA Chief Planning Officer Sean Kennedy unveiled the three proposals at the meeting, underscoring that none are ideal, but one is necessary for the transit agency to remain financially sound.

But some city officials are already pushing for alternatives that won't reduce service.

"I think we need some more options," said SFMTA Board Director Steve Heminger, advocating for solutions that don't compromise transit accessibility. Heminger suggested dipping into the agency's $147 million reserve fund rather than slashing service.

Platt has seen these cuts before. During the pandemic, service reductions led to earlier stoppage times, longer waits, and overcrowded buses. She worries history is repeating itself and warns that fewer buses could result in fewer riders — ultimately leading to even greater revenue losses for the agency.

"We have to look at transit as an economic imperative," she said. "We need to shift funds towards things that might seem costly now but will bring back so much more in the long run."

As the city grapples with tough financial decisions, riders like Platt hope officials find a way to protect the transit system — before cuts bring San Francisco's recovery, and their mobility, to a halt.