San Francisco residents, businesses look forward to a brighter 2024

Family, friends, and revelers across San Francisco said goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

"My birthday was [on December 30], so it really means a lot to me have everyone that I love so close to me to be ringing in the new year and celebrating all our new goals," said San Francisco resident Melissa Rudy.

Rudy and her friends stopped by Waterbar to grab some food before getting on a boat for the midnight viewing of fireworks.

They talked about what they were looking forward to in the new year.

"Something that's out is anything that's going to bring us stress and negativity. And all the things that are in are anything that's going to make us laugh, anything that's fun," said Rudy.

"I'm looking forward to sending this year on and hopeful for a really peaceful and love-filled new year," said San Francisco resident Abbey Springer.

For San Francisco businesses, they look forward to the return of downtown workers and more visitors.

"What we face in San Francisco is the perception of maybe not safe, car break-ins," said Brian Walsh, general manager of Epic Streak on The Embarcadero.

He said this New Year's eve was slightly slower than previous years.

At nearby La Mar, the executive chef expected about 500 guests on Sunday evening. He said it wasn't bad, but not as good as last year.

"Maybe 10 or 20% less than last year. I don't know what happened last year, but people were spending a lot of money after the pandemic," said Chef Victoriano Lopez.

Businesses and residents said they were ready for a much brighter 2024.