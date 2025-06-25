San Francisco Pride Parade and Pride Celebration road closures. Here's what to know
The San Francisco Pride Parade and Pride Celebration will take place this weekend, but some road closures will begin on Thursday. Here's what to know.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Market and Beale streets, near Embarcadero Plaza, and the Pride Celebration takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Road Closures
Closed all of Thursday
- Grove Street between Polk and Larkin
Closed 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday
- Polk between McAllister and Grove
- Larkin between McAllister and Market
- Fulton between Hyde and Larkin
Closed all Saturday and Sunday
- Polk between Turk and Market
- Larkin between Turk and Market
- Hyde between Turk and Market
- Golden Gate between Van Ness and Leavenworth
- McAllister between Van Ness and Leavenworth
- Fulton between Larkin and Hyde
- Grove between Van Ness and Hyde
Closed 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Leavenworth between McAllister and Market
- Sutter between Sansome and Market
- Sansome, northbound lanes, between Sutter and Bush
Closed 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
- Market between 8th and 9th
- Steuart between Market and Howard
- Spear between Market and Folsom — Intersections open
- Main between Market and Folsom — Intersections open
- Beale between Market and Mission
- Beale traffic lanes between Mission and Howard — Muni-only lane open for Salesforce Transit Center access
Parade Route
The parade will begin on Market Street at Embarcadero Plaza and end at Market and 9th streets, near the Civic Center Plaza.
The following roads will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m. for the Parade.
- Market will be closed between Beale and 9th — All intersections on Market closed to cross traffic
Getting to the Parade and Celebration
The Market Street Subway offers the easiest option for getting to the parade, according to the SFMTA.
Anyone using BART can get off at the Embarcadero, Montgomery, Powell or Civic Center stations. Those stations are along the parade route, with the Civic Center Station being near the festival.
The SFMTA has a full list of service impacts on its website.