San Francisco Pride Parade and Pride Celebration road closures. Here's what to know

The San Francisco Pride Parade and Pride Celebration will take place this weekend, but some road closures will begin on Thursday. Here's what to know.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Market and Beale streets, near Embarcadero Plaza, and the Pride Celebration takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Road Closures

Closed all of Thursday

Grove Street between Polk and Larkin

Closed 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday

Polk between McAllister and Grove

Larkin between McAllister and Market

Fulton between Hyde and Larkin

Closed all Saturday and Sunday

Polk between Turk and Market

Larkin between Turk and Market

Hyde between Turk and Market

Golden Gate between Van Ness and Leavenworth

McAllister between Van Ness and Leavenworth

Fulton between Larkin and Hyde

Grove between Van Ness and Hyde

Closed 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Leavenworth between McAllister and Market

Sutter between Sansome and Market

Sansome, northbound lanes, between Sutter and Bush

Closed 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Market between 8th and 9th

Steuart between Market and Howard

Spear between Market and Folsom — Intersections open

Main between Market and Folsom — Intersections open

Beale between Market and Mission

Beale traffic lanes between Mission and Howard — Muni-only lane open for Salesforce Transit Center access

A map of road closures and SFMTA service changes for the San Francisco Pride Celebration, taking place on June 28 and 29, 2025. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Parade Route

The parade will begin on Market Street at Embarcadero Plaza and end at Market and 9th streets, near the Civic Center Plaza.

The following roads will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m. for the Parade.

Market will be closed between Beale and 9th — All intersections on Market closed to cross traffic

A map of road closures and SFMTA service changes for the San Francisco Pride Parade on June 29, 2025. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Getting to the Parade and Celebration

The Market Street Subway offers the easiest option for getting to the parade, according to the SFMTA.

Anyone using BART can get off at the Embarcadero, Montgomery, Powell or Civic Center stations. Those stations are along the parade route, with the Civic Center Station being near the festival.

The SFMTA has a full list of service impacts on its website.