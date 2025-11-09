Dog, man shot by San Francisco police after unprovoked dog attack, officials say

A man and a dog were shot by San Francisco police on Sunday when officers tried to detain the owner after the dog bit another man, officials said.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers said they were stopped by a man who was bitten by a dog in the area of Market and O'Farrell streets in Union Square.

Police said they learned a large dog that was off-leash bit the victim in an unprovoked attack and continued to show aggression toward others in the area.

San Francisco Police Deputy Chief Derrick Lew said while officers were trying to communicate with the owner and secure the dog, one of the officers shot at the dog and its owner.

"The large, off-leash dog fled from the area and then returned to the scene and bit one of the responding officers," Lew said.

Lew said the officer who was bitten by the dog was a different officer from the one who shot at the dog.

The man who was shot received medical attention at the scene and was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The dog was stable and taken to a vet by animal care and control, the fire department said.

The man who was bitten took himself to the hospital for his injuries, police said.

The incident will be investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division, San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs Division and Department of Police Accountability.

Police say that all information is preliminary and could be updated. It is an open and active investigation.

As part of SFPD's commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.