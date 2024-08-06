San Francisco police says its drone program has seen early success

San Francisco police have reported early success in using drones, leading to multiple arrests and helping improve safety and efficiency in investigations, city officials said at a news conference Tuesday.

In March, voters approved Proposition E, which allows the Police Department to utilize technology including surveillance cameras with facial recognition, license plate readers and drones for car pursuits and criminal investigations.

Leaders in the San Francisco Police Department, Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins discussed Tuesday how drones have been a "game changer" in light of the department's staffing shortages.

"Drones have already assisted SFPD in numerous cases, including a sexual assault suspect that was arrested, several auto burglary suspects that were arrested, Fourth of July mayhem that with the use of drones, we were able to basically deescalate the situation and bring it to a successful and peaceful resolution very quickly," said Police Chief Bill Scott. "We've also arrested violent and wanted fugitives with help of our drone technology."

The Police Department has not been equipped with aerial support for 24 years after a helicopter crash in 2000 led to the deaths of two officers.

Drones have helped police avoid having to go on car chases to track down suspects since pursuits can put the safety of the public and officers at risk, police said.

Officers made multiple arrests recently after identifying criminal activity in the Fisherman's Wharf area with the help of drones. Police officials showed drone footage Tuesday of separate instances in which suspects are seen apparently breaking into cars.

On July 26, a drone was able to capture two suspects on dirt bikes apparently breaking into cars around The Embarcadero. The drone followed the suspects and police were able to apprehend them, a task that is difficult when accused criminals flee on bikes, said Strategic Operations Capt. Christopher Del Gandio.

The following day, plainclothes officers reported seeing a group of suspects apparently peeking into car windows in the same area while driving a stolen vehicle identified by automated license plate readers. A drone was deployed in response and zoomed in on the crew apparently smashing car windows and stealing suitcases.

The drone was able to keep track of the car's whereabouts. Tire spike strips were laid out to stop the vehicle and several suspects were arrested, police said.

Jenkins filed auto burglary charges against multiple individuals from both suspected burglaries, two of whom were repeat offenders. She said that drone footage will help in these and future criminal court cases to serve as evidence.

"Jurors in 2024 expect to see what happened. They don't just want to be told by a police officer what they saw or what their perspective is. They would prefer to have the ability to independently evaluate the evidence in a case," she said. "As you just saw, this is going to be key evidence that my prosecutors can use in the courtroom to not only establish for the jury that the correct person was arrested identity-wise but also be able to really convey and demonstrate to them what specific conduct occurred."

In response to concerns over privacy of the public, Scott said that the drones are only deployed in connection with investigations.

"We don't just passively fly around and looking for something, unless it's very specific mission, focused on a specific crime or critical incident," Scott said.

The Police Department currently has six drones but is planning to purchase more in the coming months.

"We have a job to do to protect public safety in this city and now with these technology tools, it's a game changer," Scott said. "More importantly, there is more to come. This is only the beginning."