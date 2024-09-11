San Francisco police raid illegal gambling parlor, arrest 8 suspects

San Francisco police served search warrants Tuesday at two retail stores locations suspected of being illegal gambling facilities.

The stores were located on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street, and police said they found illegal gambling machines, possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia, stolen merchandise, a gun and a replica gun.

Police said eight men were arrested on suspicion of running the illegal parlor and that there were some who had outstanding warrants. They were also suspected of possessing narcotics.

Officers are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call police 415-575-4444.

According to police, the San Francisco Sheriff's Office and the Army National Guard Counterdrug Taskforce helped officers with the investigation.