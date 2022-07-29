San Francisco police offer $75,000 reward in 2016 slaying of Mitchell Davis Warren

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- San Francisco police offered a $75,000 reward Friday for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the September 2016 murder of Mitchell Davis Warren.

To help located the suspect, investigators also released two surveillance photos and a video.

Investigators said at about 4:30 a.m. on September 30, 2016 officers responded to a shooting occurred near the southeast corner of Polk and Ellis Streets.

Upon their arrival the officers discovered the 24-year-old Warren suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where, despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, he died from his injuries.

sf-homicide-suspect-warren-murder sfpd

During the course of the investigation, surveillance video of the suspect was located. The video shows him riding on the handlebars of a bicycle. The individual pedaling the bicycle has already been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Jon Kasper #68 of the San Francisco Police Department at 1-415-553-1256.

Persons with information about the case wishing to remain anonymous may call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575- 4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip (TIP411). Begin the text message with SFPD.