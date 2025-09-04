Watch CBS News
San Francisco police involved in shooting along Highway 101

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Watch: Scene of police shooting in San Francisco next to Highway 101
Watch: Scene of police shooting in San Francisco next to Highway 101

San Francisco police were involved in a shooting Thursday along U.S. Highway 101, the department said.

The shooting was reported just before noon at Highway 101 at Cesar Chavez Street. Officers and San Francisco Sheriff's deputies were seen gathered at the Cesar Chavez Street / Potrero Avenue offramp from northbound Highway 101 adjacent to Bayshore Avenue.

The San Francisco Fire Department said a crew transported a person to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Cesar Chavez / Potrero exit from northbound Highway 101 was closed during the investigation. There was no estimated time of reopening.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

