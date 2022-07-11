San Francisco police investigate fatal weekend shooting in Potrero Hill

SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that left a male victim dead Saturday night in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Dakota and 23rd streets, where officers found the victim.

(CBS)

The victim was taken by emergency crews to a hospital, where he died, according to San Francisco police.

His name was not released.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.