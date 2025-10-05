San Francisco police arrest person suspected of setting fires inside building; 2 officers injured

San Francisco police said two officers were injured while responding to a fire on Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the 300 block of Turk Street just before 7 a.m. and were told that someone inside the residential building was setting objects on fire, police said.

The officers tried to contact the person inside, but eventually gained access to the building with the help of the San Francisco Fire Department.

Police said once officers got inside the building, they were able to arrest the person.

Police said two officers were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, and numerous officers were medically assessed at the scene.

The person officers arrested was also taken to the hospital and had injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect's identity and the charges are pending.