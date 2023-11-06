San Francisco police connect previously arrested suspects to several other retail crime cases

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police said they arrested someone in connection to several retail crime cases and linked three previously arrested suspects to more cases.

According to police, officers arrested 24-year-old Shalia Brown in connection to three retail crime cases.

An Oct. 1 robbery on the 400 block of Haight Street

An Oct. 3 robbery on the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue

An Oct. 11 incident on the 900 block of Geneva Avenue

About $4,400 worth of merchandise was reported stolen.

Police said a woman arrested on Sept. 15 in connection to a robbery was connected to 10 cases. She was identified as 24-year-old Savannah Church.

April 23, 2023, on the 3200 block of 20th Avenue

May 19, 2023, on the unit block of Powell Street

June 10, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission Street

July 20, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission Street

Aug. 17, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission Street

Aug. 21, 2023, on the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue

Aug. 22, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission Street

Aug. 24, 2023, on the 1100 block of Potrero Avenue

Aug. 30, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission Street

Sept. 4, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission Street

A total of around $43,600 worth of merchandise was taken, police said.

On Aug. 14, police said they arrested 20-year-olds Eykah Thomas and Emoni Thomas on suspicion of organized retail theft in connection to an Aug. 10 incident on the 2000 block of Fillmore Street. According to police, they have been connected to four other cases.

June 10, 2023, on the 400 block of Mission Street

Aug. 21, 2023, on the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue

Oct. 1, 2023, on the 400 block of Haight Street

Oct. 3, 2023, on the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue

Police said around $7,100 worth of merchandise was taken.

In addition to robbery, all four suspects were also arrested on various felony charges, such as aggravated assault, battery causing serous injuries, acting with one or more person to steal merchandise, grand theft, burglary and committing a crime while out on bail for another offense, according to police.