AA San Francisco Police Department patrol vehicle smashed into a Mission District restaurant on Friday morning, authorities said.

The collision happened at Sycamore restaurants on Mission Street at Sycamore Avenue between 17th and 18th streets. The San Francisco Fire Department said it received a call about a vehicle into a building at about 9:38 a.m. Units arrived to find the police SUV wedged into the front of the establishment with significant damage to the entrance and dining area.

A San Francisco Police Department SUV is seen wedged into the front of Sycamore restaurant .at Sycamore Avenue and Mission Street, Nov. 27, 2026 Tim Ryan

The fire department said there were no injuries and the city's Department of Building Inspection was notified. Images provided by restaurant owner Tim Ryan showed temporary supports holding up a portion of the front facade.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers had been responding at about 9:14 a.m. to a robbery at Mission and 16th streets and their vehicle collided with another vehicle at Mission and Sycamore streets, resulting in the vehicle crashing into the restaurant.

The officer driving the vehicle was treated by medics at the scene and released, police said. No other officers were hurt.