San Francisco police arrest suspect in Mission District homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 43-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Mission District, police said Friday.

Hin Hoang was taken into custody about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 100 block of Harold Avenue, police said.

Hoang was wanted in connection with a shooting about 4:06 a.m. on June 15 in Wiese Street, a one-block alley between 15th and 16th streets.

Officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.