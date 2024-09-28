San Francisco police arrest 3 teens in connection to armed robbery

San Francisco police on Saturday said three teens were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery on Sept. 22.

Around 1:45 a.m., three people surrounded a man who was riding his electric scooter on the 300 block of Bayshore Boulevard and demanded his property.

Police said the victim tried to flee but was unsuccessful. The three suspects then took his property while brandishing guns.

The suspects then left the area heading south on Bayshore Boulevard, toward Cortland Avenue.

Because the robbery happened near the border of the Ingleside Police District, Ingleside Station officers responded quickly after hearing reports of the robbery and found three people who matched the suspect description, on Nevada Street and Cortland Avenue.

The three suspects were detained, and police said they found two of them had loaded guns.

Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy. Officers also arrested two 18-year-olds; they were identified as Jefferson Galo and Jephson Galo.

They were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, exhibiting a deadly weapon, carjacking and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police said the victim's stolen property was found during the investigation.