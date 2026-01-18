Watch CBS News
San Francisco police arrest 2 people after car chase ends in Redwood City

Jose Fabian
San Francisco police arrested two people in Redwood City after being led on a car chase across the Bay Bridge on Saturday, police said.

Around 1:10 p.m., officers at the department's surveillance hub were alerted to a stolen vehicle that was near 3rd Street and Meade Avenue and contacted Bayview officers to notify them, police said.

The Bayview officers then found the vehicle near 3rd Street and Evans Avenue and tried to initiate a traffic stop. Police said the driver did not stop and instead led officers on a chase.

The driver led police through city streets and onto the freeway, toward the Bay Bridge. Police said the chase went through Hayward and into Redwood City, where the suspects stopped the car and tried to run from officers.

Both were arrested with help from the California Highway Patrol's helicopter. Police only identified them as a man and a woman.

According to police, two crashes happened during the chase: one in Hayward and one in Redwood City. There were three people in the victim vehicles, and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspects' identities and charges are pending. 

