San Francisco police say 350 arrested 2 weeks into drug crackdown

A crackdown on illegal drug activity in San Francisco has led to more than 300 arrests in two weeks, as the city's police chief pledged enforcement operations would continue.

In a statement Thursday, police said more than 350 people were arrested, 12 pounds of narcotics were seized along with 16 firearms.

The crackdown included operations in the city's Tenderloin on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Police said 67 people in the Tenderloin were arrested and 300 grams of narcotics were seized, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

A person being taken into custody as part of a drug crackdown in San Francisco in November 2025. San Francisco Police Department

"Our message is clear: anyone selling or using illegal drugs in San Francisco will be arrested," Interim Police Chief Paul Yep said.

Police said the arrests stem from the department redeploying resources and ramping up enforcement operations in late October. Neighborhoods that police said were the most impacted by drug-related activity, such as the Tenderloin, South of Market and the Mission District, were targeted.

Last week, police said more than 70 people were arrested in the operations, 28 of which were suspected drug dealers. At least another 40 people had outstanding warrants.

The department said the enforcement efforts would continue "in the weeks to come", with police working with city, state and federal law enforcement partners.

"We will continue this effort for as long as it takes," Yep added.