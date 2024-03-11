San Francisco plainclothes officers make 135 arrests in first 2 months of 2024

San Francisco police said plainclothes officers made 135 felony arrests in the first two months of 2024.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 29, officers made 135 arrests, seized 11 guns, recovered eight vehicles and seized about 10 pounds of narcotics.

According to police, the plainclothes officers were stationed at crime hotspots. In the Tenderloin, police said the officers focused on crimes relating to drug dealing.

And in the Mission District, officers focused their efforts on crimes relating to sex trafficking, specifically in the Shotwell Corridor.

San Francisco police listed some incidents where plainclothes officers made arrests.

On Jan. 11, they arrested four juveniles who attempted to rob a woman of her purse. There was a brief chase, but officers eventually arrested them and recovered a semi-automatic handgun.

Investigators suspect they are tied to several robberies.

On Feb. 15, police said they tracked down two vehicles connected to several auto burglaries in the city. Officers tried to pull over one vehicle, but the driver got out and tried to run.

Police soon arrested him and also recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Both suspect vehicles were eventually recovered.