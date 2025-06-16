San Francisco police arrest 2 after overnight pursuit, crash in Financial District
Police in San Francisco arrested two people following a pursuit and crash in the city's Financial District early Monday morning.
Shortly before 2 a.m., officers patrolling the area of 6th and Harrison located the vehicle, which they believed to be stolen. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit took place.
The pursuit came to an end when the driver struck a parked vehicle near Sutter Street and Trinity Place, near the Crocker Galleria mall, police said. Officers took the driver and a second person inside the vehicle into custody and arrested them.
Both suspects were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the suspects' names.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.