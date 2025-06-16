Watch CBS News
San Francisco police arrest 2 after overnight pursuit, crash in Financial District

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in San Francisco arrested two people following a pursuit and crash in the city's Financial District early Monday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers patrolling the area of 6th and Harrison located the vehicle, which they believed to be stolen. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit took place.

sfpd-pursuit-crash-061625.jpg
Scene of crash following a police pursuit that ended in San Francisco's Financial District on June 16, 2025. CBS

The pursuit came to an end when the driver struck a parked vehicle near Sutter Street and Trinity Place, near the Crocker Galleria mall, police said. Officers took the driver and a second person inside the vehicle into custody and arrested them.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the suspects' names.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. 

