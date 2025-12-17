Watch CBS News
Crime

San Francisco police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Outer Mission

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

San Francisco police said officers are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Wednesday evening.

Around 6:05, officers were called to the 5500 block of Mission Street, near Foote and Naglee avenues, for a report of a person being hit by a vehicle.

Officers found the victim when they arrived, and police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver and the vehicle were not at the scene, and they ask anyone with information to call them at 415-575-4444.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue