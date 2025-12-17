San Francisco police investigating deadly hit-and-run in Outer Mission

San Francisco police said officers are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Wednesday evening.

Around 6:05, officers were called to the 5500 block of Mission Street, near Foote and Naglee avenues, for a report of a person being hit by a vehicle.

Officers found the victim when they arrived, and police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver and the vehicle were not at the scene, and they ask anyone with information to call them at 415-575-4444.