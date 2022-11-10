San Francisco officials hope holiday spirit brings shoppers back to Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO -- A sign that the holidays has arrived in San Francisco -- the lights were turned on the towering Christmas tree at Union Square with much fanfare Wednesday night.

As holiday tradition returns will shoppers follow?

Downtown San Francisco was fairly empty on a Wednesday night, but Jennifer Thompson and Latreece Brooks from El Sobrante were determined to carry on their holiday traditions. They admitted those traditions have been changed a bit by the pandemic.

"We just want to enjoy life because we only get one," Thompson told KPIX. "We get one."

They were also encouraging others to soak in the holiday spirit as well.

"Let's get back out," Thompson said. "Let's feel the spirit of the holidays again."

As the women scoped out presents for family members, the lights were turned on the 83ofoot tree at Union Square. Mayor London Breed hopes it also means holiday shoppers will follow.

"Tonight is an example of our resilience," she said. "It's an example that when we are down, we are not completely out. We bounce back better and stronger and better before."

The impacts of the pandemic were two fold. More people turned to online shopping and San Francisco along with the rest of the Bay Area saw an uptick in incidents like the high profile smash-and-grabs that happened in November of 2021.

More than half a dozen stores were hit at Union Square as looters smashed doors and forced their way in. The incident won't deter some from coming out and enjoying the holidays.

"They are out there," Thompson said. "I'm not going to give up my happiness for people who are going to take advantage of me. So I try to be as safe as I can be."

But she is also careful about being aware of her surroundings, leaving items such as big purses at home and making sure shopping bags are not visible in her car.

"It's like let's get the traditions back but we also have to be aware," Thompson said. "We have to be cautious and we have to be realistic that times are different so address them in a way they are different but don't allow them to take our livelihood."

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has been meeting with retailers and says it's a joint effort to reduce property crime in the city.