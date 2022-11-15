Police release video of June SF SoMa nightclub shooting, sketches of suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released video Tuesday of an assault and shooting outside a South of Market nightclub in June, along with suspect sketches, and asked the public for help in finding the suspects.

The shooting happened June 25 on the 300 block of 11th St. outside the Bergerac bar and nightclub. San Francisco police said officers arrived to find a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers located witnesses and another male victim believed to be connected with the shooting, determined to be the result of a robbery that happened inside the nightclub. A physical altercation later outside of the nightclub involved three suspects, victims, and witnesses, followed by the shooting.

Investigators obtained cell phone footage from a witness at the scene which shows the altercation followed by the shooting.

San Francisco nightclub shooting suspect sketches San Francisco Police Department

Police said the shooter fled along with two other suspects, a woman and a man. The shooter is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-7, medium build, and black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, brown belt, and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-3 with a small build and long blonde hair. She was wearing a long sleeve green dress with light-colored heels and carrying a white purse.

Suspects sought in San Francisco nightclub shooting. San Francisco Police Department

The third suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, about 5-foot-6 with a medium build and dark hair. He was wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD via the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.