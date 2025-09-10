Man stabbed aboard San Francisco Muni light rail vehicle
A passenger aboard a San Francisco Muni light rail vehicle was stabbed late Monday night, and a suspect was still at large, police said.
The stabbing happened on West Portal Avenue, a block west of West Portal Station, at about 11:16 p.m., according to a San Francisco Police Department daily crime report.
The report said that the victim, a 44-year-old man, was riding the streetcar when a person stabbed him with a knife in an unprovoked attack.
The suspect was only described as a Hispanic male of unknown age who fled before police arrived.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
No other information was immediately available.