Man stabbed aboard San Francisco Muni light rail vehicle

A passenger aboard a San Francisco Muni light rail vehicle was stabbed late Monday night, and a suspect was still at large, police said.

The stabbing happened on West Portal Avenue, a block west of West Portal Station, at about 11:16 p.m., according to a San Francisco Police Department daily crime report.

The report said that the victim, a 44-year-old man, was riding the streetcar when a person stabbed him with a knife in an unprovoked attack.

The suspect was only described as a Hispanic male of unknown age who fled before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.