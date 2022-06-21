DUI suspect in weekend San Francisco Muni collision facing multiple charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Tuesday confirmed the driver arrested in Saturday morning's crash into a Muni bus that injured six people is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence.

An SUV slammed into a Muni bus at the intersection of FIllmore and Lombard on Saturday. KPIX

A speeding SUV slammed into a Muni bus at Fillmore Street Saturday morning at around 11 a.m., resulting in multiple injuries to pedestrians and bus riders, San Francisco police said over the weekend.

In a press release issued Tuesday morning, SFPD said the 26-year-old driver -- who authorities did not identify -- was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving without a driver's license, causing bodily injury while under the influence, reckless driving, speeding and failure to stop at a traffic signal.

Six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to a police spokesman.

On social media, Eric Kingsbury, who said he witnessed the crash, said the driver was traveling westbound on Lombard when he crashed into a northbound 22-Fillmore bus.

"Multiple bus riders on the sidewalk bleeding, including a young child," Kingsbury tweeted.

Just watched this happen. A guy flying down Lombard westbound at what looked like 80 mph slammed into the northbound 22-Fillmore. The driver hit the bus so hard it spun around. Three pedestrians in the crosswalk ran to safety. People on the sidewalk getting medical attention. pic.twitter.com/6iAqZ5mqdn — Eric Kingsbury (@ericmkingsbury) June 18, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.