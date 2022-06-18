SUV crashes into Muni bus in San Francisco Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- An SUV speeding along Lombard Street crashed into a Muni bus at Fillmore Street Saturday morning, resulting in several injuries, according to social media posts, including a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. and pedestrians and passengers were reported hurt.

According to a tweet from Eric Kingsbury, the driver was traveling westbound on Lombard when he crashed into a northbound 22-Fillmore bus.

"Multiple bus riders on the sidewalk bleeding, including a young child," Kingsbury tweeted.

Just watched this happen. A guy flying down Lombard westbound at what looked like 80 mph slammed into the northbound 22-Fillmore. The driver hit the bus so hard it spun around. Three pedestrians in the crosswalk ran to safety. People on the sidewalk getting medical attention. pic.twitter.com/6iAqZ5mqdn — Eric Kingsbury (@ericmkingsbury) June 18, 2022

San Francisco police say emergency crews are on the scene and traffic delays are expected. The public is advised to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.