Pedestrian dies in San Francisco after being hit by Muni bus

A pedestrian died of his injuries in San Francisco on Tuesday after falling from a curb and getting hit by a Muni bus, authorities said.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the incident happened at about 6:50 a.m. on Geary Street near Kearny Street downtown, just east of Union Square. A man reportedly fell from the sidewalk and was struck by a 38 Geary bus traveling west on Geary, SFMTA said on social media.

Medics arrived and took the man to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, SFMTA said. The agency said it was cooperating fully with the San Francisco Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

SFMTA said it was also conducting its own investigation, and as part of the protocol, the bus driver would undergo drug and alcohol testing. The driver was also placed on a non-driving status pending the results of the investigation.