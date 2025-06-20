San Francisco's Meski, co-founded by Draymond Green, serves up culture and afro-fusion cuisine

A new restaurant in San Francisco's Lower Nob Hill neighborhood is serving more than just food. It's serving heritage.

Meski, the latest addition to San Francisco's vibrant culinary scene, blends African and Caribbean traditions into a bold new Afro-fusion concept, led by Dominican executive chef Nelson German.

"Whether it's the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico, West Africa — any countries there — Nigeria and Ethiopia, we are all intertwined," said German. "It still showcases Black food, Black history, Black culture. So, to bring that here to San Francisco, to melt these flavors, that is still so new, but still familiar, means the world to me."

Meski is the brainchild of German and co-founder Guma Fassili, an Ethiopian American restaurateur who grew up in Berkeley. The two have combined their cultural backgrounds — and their family recipes — to build a menu that bridges continents and generations.

"When I see the dishes, I'm like, this is the way my grandma did it," said German. "But then this is the way Guma's mom did it too. It's so familiar, it's pretty awesome."

For Fassili, Meski represents more than just a business venture — it's a deeply personal milestone.

"It's been a full-circle moment," he said. "Growing up in Berkeley as a first-generation Ethiopian American and finally being able to put my culture — Ethiopian culture — on this platform, it's really an honor and privilege. To be able to share our cultures and package it in a certain elevated way that's never been to the masses — I don't take that lightly."

Among the restaurant's backers is NBA champion and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who is also a co-founder. Green said the opportunity to invest in Meski was about more than just food.

"Oh, number one, I love the city of San Francisco," Green said. "Oftentimes in a restaurant, you may find a vibe, you may find good food, but it's usually hard to bring the two together. That's what we wanted — just to bring some life to this city."

Green added that the city's ongoing recovery, led by Mayor Lurie, was part of what inspired him to join the Meski team.

"I think the rebounding of this city has been great under Mayor Lurie," Green said. "And just want to try to continue to do things to help support and bring that life back."

So far, the rhythm is returning, particularly during Sunday brunch, which has quickly become a hit with locals. The "million-dollar bacon" has become a fan favorite. German said Meski is part of a broader revitalization of the Lower Nob Hill area, and that food is helping bring people together across cultures.

"With food, if somebody has a type of food of a different culture and they really fall in love with it, they're more open-minded to want to learn about the people," German said. "So we appreciate them and appreciate the culture. It's why I do it as a chef — to make people happy, right? And to tell stories, to keep generations of recipes flowing and really showcase history at its best."

At Meski, food serves as a bridge, connecting the African diaspora, honoring ancestral traditions, and reflecting the cultural diversity that defines the Bay Area.