Lombard Street Mel's Drive-In restaurant in San Francisco damaged in fire
An iconic Mel's Drive-In location in San Francisco was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.
San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to the scene at 2165 Lombard Street a little before 5 a.m. for a first-alarm fire.
It appears the fire started in the restaurant's kitchen, firefighters say.
Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to any other buildings, but it appears the restaurant's kitchen and back area suffered considerable damage.
No injuries were reported, San Francisco fire officials say. Exactly what started the fire will be investigated.
Lombard Street between Steiner and Fillmore was closed due to the fire response.
The Lombard Street location of Mel's Drive-In opened in 1985.