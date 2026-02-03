Lombard Street Mel's Drive-In restaurant in San Francisco damaged in fire

An iconic Mel's Drive-In location in San Francisco was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to the scene at 2165 Lombard Street a little before 5 a.m. for a first-alarm fire.

*****Working Fire*****



1 alarm fire at 2165 Lombard St at Mel’s Drive In. Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish a fire that started in the flu area of the kitchen. Lombard St. between Fillmore and Steiner St is closed. Please Avon’s the area. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/sruzovRHLn — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 3, 2026

It appears the fire started in the restaurant's kitchen, firefighters say.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to any other buildings, but it appears the restaurant's kitchen and back area suffered considerable damage.

The aftermath of the fire inside the Lombard Street Mel's Drive-In. San Francisco Fire Department

No injuries were reported, San Francisco fire officials say. Exactly what started the fire will be investigated.

Lombard Street between Steiner and Fillmore was closed due to the fire response.

The Lombard Street location of Mel's Drive-In opened in 1985.