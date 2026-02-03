Watch CBS News
Local News

Lombard Street Mel's Drive-In restaurant in San Francisco damaged in fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

An iconic Mel's Drive-In location in San Francisco was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to the scene at 2165 Lombard Street a little before 5 a.m. for a first-alarm fire.

It appears the fire started in the restaurant's kitchen, firefighters say.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to any other buildings, but it appears the restaurant's kitchen and back area suffered considerable damage.

mels-drive-in-fire-sf-fire-pio.jpg
The aftermath of the fire inside the Lombard Street Mel's Drive-In.  San Francisco Fire Department

No injuries were reported, San Francisco fire officials say. Exactly what started the fire will be investigated.

Lombard Street between Steiner and Fillmore was closed due to the fire response.

The Lombard Street location of Mel's Drive-In opened in 1985

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue