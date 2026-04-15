San Francisco health officials confirm measles in infant; first case since 2019

Health officials in San Francisco announced Wednesday that an infant who recently traveled outside the United States has tested positive for measles.

According to the city's Department of Public Health (SFDPH), a case was confirmed in an unvaccinated child under 12 months old on Monday evening. The infant was exposed to measles while traveling internationally and became infectious after returning to the Bay Area.

Officials said Wednesday that the child is recovering at home. The infant's household contacts at home all report being vaccinated against measles, while health officials are reaching out to close contacts outside the home.

The measles case is the first reported in San Francisco since 2019. Officials did not provide additional information about the child or where the child traveled.

Officials said the risk to the general public is low at this time. Exposed close contacts may receive a call from SFDPH or the California Department of Public Health.

A highly contagious virus, measles can spread easily through the air when an infectious person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. In indoor spaces, the virus can linger in the air for up to an hour.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and pinkeye, followed 2-4 days later by a rash. Complications can include pneumonia, the most common cause of death of measles in children.

Other complications include encephalitis and subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), which officials say is a rare but fatal progressive brain disease that develops years after infection.

Officials urged residents to receive the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is safe and highly effective, 97% after two doses.

"It is incredibly important to get the MMR vaccine, as measles is one of the most infectious diseases in the world," health officer Dr. Susan Philip said. "If you and your family are traveling internationally, make sure everyone is up to date with the MMR vaccine and is aware of the symptoms of measles."

The department recommends the MMR vaccine for children 12 to 15 months of age, with a second dose between the ages of 4 and 6. Infants between 6 months and a year can receive an early dose of the vaccine if they are traveling internationally.

Officials urged people to contact their health care provider for questions about the vaccine and their immunization records.