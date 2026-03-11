Lawyer for man accused in scuffle with San Francisco mayor's bodyguard seeks dismissal of charges

The attorney for a man facing multiple charges in connection with an altercation with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie's security detail is blaming the incident on the mayor's bodyguard.

A judge on Wednesday released 44-year-old Tony Phillips on bail after viewing surveillance footage of the incident that happened on March 5, near Larkin and Cedar streets. One video showed Lurie's bodyguard, who is also a San Francisco police officer, shoving Phillips off his feet. A second video recorded moments after showed Phillips grappling with the bodyguard and slamming him to the ground.

There were words exchanged before the scuffle began, according to District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The bodyguard suffered a concussion during the incident.

Phillips faces charges of resisting an executive officer, causing great bodily injury, assault of a police officer, contempt of a court order, and unauthorized lodging.

Defense attorney Ivan Rodriguez said he wants all charges dismissed.

"I made two requests today, the first one was for the court to release Mr. Phillips from custody, and the second request that I made was for the DA to look into this case, to look very closely to determine whether justice actually means continuing this prosecution against Mr. Phillips."

Phillips also has pending charges of loitering unrelated to the incident, and has a stay-away order to remain at least 150 feet away from the location where the incident occurred. Phillips was scheduled to return to court on April 15 for the incident with the mayor's bodyguard.

A second man arrested for allegedly resisting a police officer during the incident, 33-year-old Abraham Simon, was cited and released. He was scheduled to be in court on April 6.