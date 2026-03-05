2 men arrested after altercation with San Francisco mayor's security detail injures officers

Two San Francisco police officers assigned to the mayor's security detail were injured during an altercation with two men Thursday evening in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, officials said.

The San Francisco Police Department said officers responded around 5:38 p.m. to the area of Cedar and Polk streets after two officers working on Mayor Daniel Lurie's detail became involved in a physical confrontation with two unidentified male suspects and called for backup.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and detained both men. Police said the two officers involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated at the scene by paramedics. No other injuries were reported.

Both suspects were placed under arrest, though police said the men's identities and the charges they may face were still pending Thursday night.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Mayor Lurie's press secretary, Charles Lutvak, said the mayor was not involved in the incident.

"There was an altercation this evening involving the mayor's security detail. The mayor was not involved," Lutvak said. "We appreciate our SFPD officers for their quick response and for keeping our city safe every day."

The San Francisco Police Officers Association also issued a statement expressing relief that the mayor was not injured and praising the officers who responded.

Association President Louis Wong said officers assigned to the mayor's detail acted quickly during what he described as a "dangerous and unpredictable situation."

"One of our members was injured during the attack," Wong said. "We are thankful for the rapid response of additional SFPD officers who quickly arrived on scene to assist and bring the situation under control."