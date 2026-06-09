San Francisco homeless encampments, RV's on streets drop for 4th quarter, mayor says

San Francisco city officials said the number of homelessness encampments and RV's parked on city streets sheltering the unhoused reached new record lows, Mayor Daniel Lurie's office said Tuesday.

According to the latest quarterly count performed in May, 115 tents and structures were found across the city, down from the previous record low of 155 in February. The number of large vehicles was at 259, 31% down from the previous record low of 374.

The mayor's office said it is the fourth time that the encampment numbers have reached a record low since Lurie became mayor.

"Parents should not have to raise children in an RV or a tent. We've made it a priority since day one to get families on the street connected to stable housing, and the data shows clearly that our new strategies are working," Lurie said.

The mayor also released new data from the city's new Rapid Enforcement, Support, Evaluation, and Triage (RESET) Center, which seeks to help people with addiction to find treatment.

Between May 4 and June 4, 510 people were admitted for public intoxication. Among those who were admitted, about 29% accepted referrals to ongoing care.

Lurie's office said that officers are being put back on patrol faster with the center, noting officers are transferring custody at the RESET Center in an average of 19 minutes, which is faster than the booking process at a jail.

"When public safety and public health work together, we can make meaningful progress for both individuals in crisis and the communities they call home," said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

According to preliminary data from the city's 2026 Point in Time count, there are about 3,400 unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco, down 22% since 2024 and the lowest level recorded since 2011.