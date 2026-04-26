Power outage in San Francisco's Marina, Presidio neighborhoods leaves thousands in the dark

Thousands were left without power late Sunday night in San Francisco's Marina and Presidio neighborhoods, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric website.

PG&E said more than 5,400 customers lost power around 9:15 p.m. The outage spanned from the Presidio to the Great Meadow Park area in the Marina District, impacting homes and businesses north of Lombard Street.

The utility company's website says its team is evaluating the electrical system and power is estimated to be restored around 3 a.m. Monday.

By about 10:45 p.m., about 2,400 customers had their power restored.

It's unknown what caused the outage.