Charges may be dropped in brutal attack on former San Francisco Fire Commissioner in Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO – Prosecutors have alerted former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani they will be moving to dismiss charges in a beating he suffered outside his mother's home in the city's Marina District earlier this month, according to his attorney.

The 53-year-old Carmigiani was beaten with a metal pipe and suffered severe head injuries, including a fractured skull. Hours earlier he and his mother called 911 to report three homeless people set up an encampment at her home, saying they made threats of violence to his family.

Carmigiani said that neither the San Francisco Police Department nor homeless service providers responded to 911 calls. That evening, he stopped by the home and after asking the group to leave, he said two people moved toward him in a threatening manner, with one attacking him with the metal pipe.

In his first public statements since the attack, Carmignani said the District Attorney's Office alerted his lawyer that they will be moving to dismiss the case based on new evidence that they have received - video of a person prosecutors claim is Carmignani using bear spray against homeless people in another incident.

Carmignani denies he is the person in the video and said the decision to dismiss the case came as a surprise to him.

Carmignani is still healing from his severe injuries and said his doctor told him if his attacker hit him in a particular spot one more time, he would have lost his life.

"I didn't go out there to fight anymore, I'm trying to get them down the road, go to the park," said Carmignani. "It's three-on-one. I know odds. I'm 52 years old. I have two hip replacements. I'm an old guy, I could have been a dead guy."

Carmignani said his lawyer indicated other evidence of attacks on homeless people believed to have been committed by Carmignani has led to the decision to dismiss the case.

"Only thing I know, they showed me a person of interest, and that wasn't me," he said.

Following the attack, 24-year-old Garret Allen Doty was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

A spokeswoman for the Public Defender's Office said Doty's public defender "has received discovery from the prosecution that includes evidence of prior unprovoked attacks of homeless people alleged to have been committed by Carmignani," but she would not confirm whether the District Attorney Brooke Jenkins would be dropping the charges.

The DA's office did not respond to inquiries about whether charges would be dropped. The preliminary hearing for Doty is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Hall of Justice.

Carmignani noted neither the police department nor the DA's office has interviewed him to get his version of the events.

Carmignani said he is sad about this new development, and he believes the city is in a complete state of chaos. He says the suspect is a threat to the community and he and his family fear for their lives living in the Marina District.

He said he thinks the city's government has failed its residents, though he stopped short of completely blaming District Attorney Jenkins, saying he thinks politicians have their hands tied.

Following the attack, both Jenkins and Police Chief Bill Scott said the attack was the kind of street crime that has shaken the city and that they were both committed to combating.

"I understand how a violent attack like this can shake a community and I am committed to ensuring that the defendant is held accountable, so that we send the strongest message that violence like this is unacceptable," the district attorney said in a statement. "I am sending strength to the victim as he continues his recovery, and we will do everything in our power to seek justice for the victim and the community that has been traumatized."

"Our hearts go out to him and his family," Scott told KPIX. "He's expected to survive his injuries which is good news. But these types of brutal attacks and these types of brazen attacks, these are the kinds of things that have people anxious."

Doty would face up to seven years in state prison if convicted of all charges.