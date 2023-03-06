San Francisco man to stand trial in assault of 78-year-old woman in the Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old San Francisco man will stand trial in the brutal February assault of a 78-year-old woman in the Mission District, prosecutors announced Monday.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Steven Briar will face elder abuse and assault charges when he goes go trial later this year. If found guilty, Briar faces up to 21 years in state prison

Briar, who has been charged with multiple felonies, is alleged to have kicked the victim's cane out from under her while she was walking to work.

The woman fell on her face and ended up with a laceration on her head that required three stitches to close.

"Attacks on elderly and vulnerable people are completely unacceptable," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a news release. "Everyone should be able to walk around freely without fear of being attacked while going to work, especially our seniors."

Briar has been in custody since his arrest on February 10. He was arraigned on February 17 and had his preliminary hearing on March 2, 2023.

At the preliminary hearing he was held to answer on all counts and allegations. His next court date is March 16.

Although, charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.