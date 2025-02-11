San Francisco man sentenced to 12 years, 8 months in prison for Napa kidnapping, rape

A San Francisco man was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in state prison for kidnapping and raping a woman in January 2024, according to Napa County prosecutors.

Efrain Jose Obando, 26, pleaded no contest to kidnapping, forcible oral copulation, and forcible rape, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday.

"Today's sentence ensures that Mr. Obando is held accountable for these horrific crimes and the pain he inflicted. No one should endure what this survivor went through, and I commend her bravery for coming forward. Our community is safer because of her courage, and we will continue to stand with victims and fight for justice," Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando said.

Authorities said that on Jan. 27, 2024, Obando drove to a woman's workplace in the 900 block of Hartle Court in Napa. He reportedly forced her into his vehicle shortly after she arrived at work.

Obando then drove her to a public storage facility in South San Francisco, where he tried to rape her. The woman managed to de-escalate the situation and convince him that she needed to return to work in Napa.

Prosecutors said Obando agreed to drive her back to Napa but they stopped in Vallejo, where he sexually assaulted her for several minutes before letting her go.

Under the plea agreement, Obando is ordered to register as a sex offender for life, obey a 10-year protective order to stay away from the victim and her daughter and pay restitution to his victim and court fines.