San Francisco man accused of embezzling funds from law firms to pay for 3 homes

A federal grand jury indicted a San Francisco man in connection with the embezzlement of more than $1.2 million from law firms where he served as chief financial officer.

The indictment unsealed Friday said Tony Archuleta-Perkins, 48, used the funds for personal expenses, including payments on Best Buy and Home Depot credit cards, and for the purchase, renovation, and improvement of at least three properties.

Archuleta-Perkins worked for two San Francisco law firms and from at least May 2018 to December 2023, directed payments from the firms to a non-profit organization he called Murrieta Valley High School 1994.

Additionally, on at least one occasion, Archuleta-Perkins falsely endorsed a $41,663.69 U.S. Treasury check made out to one of the law firms, deposited it into a bank account belonging to MVHS 1994 and then wrote himself a check for the same amount.

Archuleta-Perkins is accused of eight counts of bank fraud and five counts of money laundering.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison on each of the bank fraud counts and up to 10 years in prison on each of the money laundering counts.