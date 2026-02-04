San Francisco voters to decide on lifetime term limits for lawmakers in June 2026 election

Voters in San Francisco are set to decide on a proposed charter amendment that would restrict lawmakers to serving two terms for life, following a decision by the Board of Supervisors.

On Tuesday, the board voted 7-4 to place the measure on the June ballot.

The measure was sponsored by supervisors Bilal Mahmood, Myrna Melgar, Stephen Sherrill, Matt Dorsey, Danny Sauter and Alan Wong. Supervisor Jackie Fielder joined the sponsors in backing the measure, while supervisors Connie Chan, Chyanne Chen, Rafael Mandelman and Shamann Walton were opposed.

"This ballot measure will do three simple but essential things: establish clear lifetime term limits for Mayor and Supervisor, close a loophole that allows politicians to step aside and run again indefinitely, and give voters a voice in charting their own destiny," Mahmood said on social media.

Under the proposed amendment, members of the Board of Supervisors cannot serve for more than two four-year terms over their lifetimes. The term limits will also apply to the office of the mayor.

Currently, lawmakers are limited to running for more than two consecutive terms, but are allowed to run again if they are out of office for at least four years. The rules allowed former supervisor Aaron Peskin to serve on the Board of Supervisors for two separate stints, between 2001 and 2009 and again from 2015 to 2025.

"San Franciscan voters will now have an opportunity to send a message to Washington that no matter if you are President of the United States or a member of the Board of Supervisors, it's two terms, and that's it," Mahmoud added.

Election Day is June 2.