San Francisco city workers receive layoff notices as Mayor Daniel Lurie cuts jobs amid budget deficit

San Francisco city officials announced Monday that 127 workers are receiving layoff notices, as the city grapples with a nearly $1 billion budget deficit.

"The steps we're taking today are a painful but necessary continuation of the work we've been doing since last year to manage taxpayer dollars responsibly and deliver the best possible services for San Franciscans," Mayor Daniel Lurie's office said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area.

Lurie was at an open house event in District 2 on Monday night, hearing from constituents. The mayor said the layoffs will impact more than 18 city departments, noting that everyone will feel these cuts across the city.

The mayor said he is focusing on trying to balance a budget deficit that has skyrocketed. While the outlook is looking better, Lurie said a $1 billion shortfall is looming unless the city takes action to reduce costs.

"We, as a city, have been spending money that we don't have for years and we need to be more financially disciplined," Lurie said Monday night.

When asked by CBS News Bay Area reporter Kevin Ko on what specifically the city was spending too much money on or what the city could not afford, the mayor said, "We're focused on delivering core services as a city. Clean streets, safety, making sure that we take care of our people."

More cuts are expected. Lurie said a total of 500 positions would be cut, including some vacant jobs that will be eliminated entirely.

The mayor added that he had no role in deciding who was cut, leaving the decisions to department heads.

Lurie is expected to release a full budget proposal in the coming weeks.