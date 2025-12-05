San Francisco judge sentences man to 50 years to life for killing 19-year-old in 2020

A man convicted in the 2020 killing of a 19-year-old in San Francisco's Portola neighborhood will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars, prosecutors said.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced Friday that 25-year-old Zion Young received a 50-year-to-life sentence after being found guilty in the death of Kelvin Chew.

"Mr. Young's sentence reflects the gravity of his crimes," Jenkins said in a statement. "The taking of Kelvin Chew's young life was senseless and left his family, friends and community grieving."

Young was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder and attempted robbery, with an allegation that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm that caused great bodily or injury. He had also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

According to evidence presented at trial, Chew was found fatally shot near Colby and Felton streets on the night of May 7, 2020.

Surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as Young, exiting a Honda CR-V. He then ran up behind Chew, pointed a firearm at him and demanded his cellphone.

In the following moments, Young shot Chew twice, killing him. Young then ran back to the waiting Honda and fled the scene.

According to prosecutors, Chew had been on a walk with his family after dinner.

The day after Chew was killed, police said they received an anonymous tip that Young was the shooter. With the help of video and cellphone location data, along with ballistics and DNA evidence, investigators connected Young to the murder.

Prosecutors said the driver of the Honda, identified as 32-year-old Fagamalama Pasene, was also convicted of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in the case. Pasene is awaiting sentencing.

According to jail records, Pasene's next court appearance is Dec. 12.