Federal immigration operation conducted at San Francisco International Airport, officials confirm

Federal officers conducted an immigration operation inside a terminal at San Francisco International Airport Sunday night, officials confirmed.

A video obtained by CBS News Bay Area from an eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous showed a woman being detained by two plainclothes immigration officers next to a girl who appeared to be daughter. A woman heard in the video repeatedly asked for an officer's badge number.

"We understand federal officers were transporting two individuals on an outbound flight when this incident occurred," airport spokesperson Doug Yakel told CBS News Bay Area.

Video from an eyewitness of an immigration operation that took place inside San Francisco International Airport on March 22, 2026. CBS

San Francisco police said Monday morning said they were called to the scene around 10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Officers determined that the incident involved federal immigration officials. Police said they were not involved in the incident but remained at the scene to maintain public safety at the airport.

"Consistent with our City Charter, state law and SFPD department policy, we do not assist in the enforcement of civil federal immigration laws," police said.

Yakel added that the airport was not involved in the operation or notified in advance. Airport operations, flights or passenger processing were not impacted.

The operation at SFO comes as immigration agents were being deployed to some U.S. airports. The partial government shutdown has caused shortages of Transportation Security Administration officers, leading to long lines at airports and many officers have called out of work or resigned.

Yakel said, "We believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to suspect broader enforcement action at SFO."

Passenger and baggage screening at SFO is conducted by a private company and Yakel said security checkpoints are being operated normally.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to CBS News on Monday that the incident occurred before the TSA-related deployment of immigration agents to certain agents.

DHS says the family in the video has a deportation order, and that the agency is working to deport them to Guatemala.

In a statement Monday, Mayor Daniel Lurie said, "Like many San Franciscans, I found the incident at SFO last night upsetting."

Like many San Franciscans, I found the incident at SFO last night upsetting. I have spoken to leaders at SFO and SFPD, and we believe this is an isolated incident. We have no reason to believe there is broader federal immigration enforcement at SFO. SFPD officers remained at the… https://t.co/txWoxOX6TL — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) March 23, 2026

Lurie said he has spoken to both leaders at the airport and the police department and does not believe there is broader federal enforcement at SFO.

"Under our city's longstanding policies, local law enforcement does not participate in federal civil immigration enforcement. Those policies keep us safe and will not change as long as I'm mayor," the mayor added.