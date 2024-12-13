San Francisco Interfaith Shelter program opens for 36th winter

For the 36th year, the San Francisco Interfaith Shelter is back open, providing a warm place to sleep for people experiencing homelessness during the coldest months of the year.

"Comforting," said Marcus Darkraven describing the shelter. "If it wasn't for this I don't know where I would be and I'm not going to speculate on it."

Darkraven and his six-month-old dog, Celio, are currently without a home. They recently lost their apartment to a mold infestation.

He already knew about the interfaith shelter program because he used it more than 22 years ago.

"If it wasn't for it, a lot of people, including myself, would be in a very bad situation," said Darkraven.

The program increases the city's shelter capacity by 30 to 80 beds per night, depending on the location.

It rotates between five different faith-based locations: Saint Mary's Cathedral, St. Mark's Lutheran Churcy, First Unitarian Universalist Church, The Quaker Meeting House and Canon Kip Senior Center, where Darkraven was spending the night.

He says he's grateful for these spaces for himself, and anyone who may end up needing it in the future.

"The malicious part of me would wish that everyone would be homeless for awhile to see what it's like, before you judge someone because you never know their situation," said Darkraven. "You never know whether or not or when you may end up like this."

The shelter program operates from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., providing a safe place to sleep, and a prepared meal.

Raffi Hourgajian, 12, has been volunteering at the shelter with his father Kirk since he was seven years old.

"I'm proud of you," said Kirk to his son.

For Raffi, it humanizes the people he's seen experiencing homelessness of the streets. He enjoys talking with them.

"It's actually very easy, because they're really nice to me, and it's just easy to interact with them," said Raffi.

Kirk feels it's valuable to expose his son to other people's realities.

"Especially during the holiday times it's important to remember that we're very lucky and there's people around us who need our help," said Kirk.

Darkraven is appreciative of the help and he plans to utilize the resources offered through the program. He's hopeful to find another permanent housing option through the city.

Despite being in one of the more difficult parts of his life, he's going to remain optimistic

"I'd much rather look at the best things such as my situation, one door closed that I've been in for 22 and a half years and another one will open and hopefully it will be better," said Darkraven.

The interfaith shelters will continue to run through the end of March. Placement is on a first come, first serve basis.