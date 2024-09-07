Watch CBS News
San Francisco high-rise apartment evacuated after fire in underground garage

CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- A high-rise apartment building in San Francisco's northern waterfront neighborhood was evacuated on Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out in the building's underground garage.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area of the Gateway building at Jackson and Davis Streets as firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department laid hoses in the road to attack the subterranean blaze.

There were no reports of injuries in a message from the San Francisco Fire Department on X at 1:02 p.m.

