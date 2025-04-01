San Francisco HHS worker "devastated" and "heartbroken" after getting laid off

As mass layoffs commenced nationwide for Department of Health and Human Services workers, one employee seen leaving the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco Tuesday morning said she was "devastated" and "heartbroken."

The notices of dismissal HHS workers started receiving across the country on Tuesday were part of a major overhaul of the department led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expected to ultimately lay off up to 10,000 people. He announced a plan last week to remake HHS, but HHS employees did not get the layoff notices sent out overnight until they saw the emails Tuesday morning.

Kennedy released a statement that said in part, "We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic."

Julie Fong worked as a regional program manager for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families Program at the Health and Human Services Region 9 office in San Francisco for the last 25 years. She told CBS News Bay Area that all 65 people who worked in her division were let go Tuesday.

When asked how she was feeling, Fong replied, "Devastated. Heartbroken. I worked with some of the most dedicated, amazing people over the last 25 years. This is a group of people who serve the community; who serve the taxpayer."

Fong said the email workers received was brief and to the point.

"There were several documents attached -- technical documents, administrative documents -- and a very short email saying, 'We regret to inform you...' and 'Thank you for your service. Goodbye,'" she explained.

Workers told CBS News Bay Area they received news last week that five out of the ten HHS offices were going to be scrapped completely, but there was no indication what offices. Fong said that the cuts would soon be impacting the general public.

"We oversee child welfare. We oversee federally funded temporary assistance, community families -- which is welfare. We oversee federally funded child care, child support enforcement. These are the services that serve the taxpayer, and they are gone. The people who administer these programs are gone," she said.

"I don't think the regular taxpayer understands how government works and how these services actually serve them, until they don't get their social security payment, they don't get their SNAP, they don't get their welfare check," Fong added.

She also said the timing of the announcement was not lost on HHS employees.

"On April Fools' Day? It's absolutely insulting," Fong said grimly. "It's no joke, though. It's no joke."

Some of the HHS workers who were let go told CBS News Bay Area they plan to appeal the decision and investigate what legal action they can take.

San Francisco Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, the former House Speaker and namesake for the building where the HHS office was housed, released a statement in response to the layoffs.

"Make no mistake: the reported plans to restructure HHS and close the San Francisco regional office would directly harm our most vulnerable communities and make America sicker," the statement said in part. "In coordination with my colleagues in the Congress, I am examining all possible avenues to fight back against these irresponsible cuts."

Additionally on Tuesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the state would be part of a lawsuit filed over $11 billion in cuts to public health funding. Bonta said the funds are critical to California's emergency health response.

"Funds that are being used to identify and track and address infectious diseases like measles, bird flu, Zika and Ebola that are being used to ensure access to vaccines, fortify our ability to respond to emergencies, provide mental services, and modernize critical public health infrastructure," Bonta said.