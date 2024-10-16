San Francisco Golf Club's plan for maintenance facility near playground facing backlash

A small Catholic school is locked in a David vs. Goliath fight with an exclusive San Francisco golf club.

It all stems from a proposal that is before the Planning Commission to construct a huge maintenance facility right next to a preschool playground.

"It's a private golf course. There's 108 acres on this site, and to place it right next to a school is absolutely egregious," said San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who has a child attending St. Thomas More Catholic School.

What they're concerned about is a plan by the San Francisco Golf Club to construct a 20,000-square-foot maintenance building just 20 feet away from the playground of Utopia Pre-school, which operates on the grounds of St. Thomas More School.

On Wednesday morning, parents gathered to express their concerns.

"It's going to hold heavy equipment, 500 gallons, if you can imagine, of fuel," said Canepa. "Basically, putting a gas station right next to a school."

"I don't want a gas tank anywhere near my children," said parent Alejandra Leonard. "I don't feel a construction zone with dust and debris and constant noise is good for any child's health or their learning. This building could take place anywhere else on the property. Build your building. Just not right next to our littlest and most vulnerable in the community."

It sounds like a classic case of "not in my backyard" because it literally is in their backyard. But the school's principal, David Greenbaum, believes there's a difference.

"Their backyard is several backyards, thousands of backyards," he said. "And so, we have one; they have several. So, they have options."

No one from the golf club would go on camera, but an email said they have removed chemical storage from the plan and will move the gas tank farther away. But despite the concessions, they may not need them.

The report by the planning staff says they "find the project to be necessary, desirable and compatible with the surrounding neighborhood and not to be detrimental to persons or adjacent properties in the vicinity."

In fact, the Planning Department has already determined that despite its industrial nature, "No further environmental review is required. The project is exempt under CEQA. There are no unusual circumstances that would result in a reasonable possibility of a significant event."

The school's principal didn't see it that way.

"Ultimately, we want to create a safe environment for everyone," said Greenbaum. "How can any of us in good conscience think that this project proposal is safe."

And Canepa had a suggestion, "If you feel that this facility is so safe, put it next to your clubhouse."

The Planning Commission will meet Thursday to consider whether to grant a Conditional Use Permit for the new maintenance facility