Giants agree to $1.5M, 1-year deal with veteran lefty Ryan Borucki

The San Francisco Giants and left-hander Ryan Borucki have agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

As part of the deal announced Saturday, Borucki can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 apiece for 20 and each additional 10 through 60.

Borucki, who turns 32 on March 31, was a combined 1-3 with a 4.63 ERA last season in 35 appearances for Pittsburgh and four with Toronto. He is 15-12 with a 4.28 ERA in 187 games and 21 starts over eight seasons with the Pirates, Blue Jays and Mariners.

A Chicago-area native, Borucki spent time with the White Sox this spring after signing a minor league deal.